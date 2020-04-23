A mobile testing team will deploy to Harrison County this Saturday, offering free COVID-19 tests — by appointment only — to residents that display symptoms.
“Governor Greg Abbott announced on April 20 that the Texas National Guard would be mobilizing more than 1,200 personnel as part of COVID-19 mobile testing teams (MTT),” the Marshall-Harrison County Health District advised.
According to the governor’s office, the 45-member teams will be mobilized in various parts of the state providing greater access to medical testing.
“The Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) has identified that Harrison County will have a MTT deployed on Saturday, April 25,” Health District officials informed.
Since the test is by appointment only, residents that display symptoms related to COVID-19 must call 1-512-883-2400 for a phone test first.
“Once you have been tested over the phone, you will be given an appointment schedule for the test,” Health District officials said.
The tests are being administered for free to Texas residents. Since the mobile testing will be available all day Saturday, the Health Center urges potential eligible residents to start calling for their phone screening now.
“They can call, starting today, the number that’s provided or they can go to that website (https://txcovidtest.org/),” said Jennifer Hancock, director of the Marshall-Harrison County Health District.
“They will screen them to see if they’re eligible to be tested and have the criteria set up by the Texas Department of State Health Services,” she said. “If they’re approved they’ll be given a specific time that they will drive through and be tested.”
“Since it is just one day it’s not going to be unlimited, so we encourage people (to get screened for an appointment if they’re feeling symptoms),” she reiterated.
To be eligible for testing, citizens must have one or more symptoms of COVID-19. Symptoms include:
- Fever and/or chills
- Cough (dry or productive)
- Fatigue body aches/muscle or joint pain
- Shortness of breath
- Sore Throat
- Headaches nausea/vomiting/diarrhea
- Nasal congestion
- Loss of taste and/or smell
MTTs are in collaboration with Texas Emergency Management Division (TDEM) and DSHS. For more information on MTTs, visit https://txcovidtest.org/.