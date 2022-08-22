Harrison County Judge Chad Sims reported today that last week the county saw a decline in its average number of new COVID-19 cases, dropping to 14 new cases reported on average a day.
"New cases and hospitalizations have both decreased in the past week," Sims said, "Most cases don't appear to be serious but please see your doctor if your case doesn't improve quickly."
Hospitalizations dropped from 96 to 87 percent, with a total of 96 new cases of the virus confirmed in Harrison County last week.
STATE
The number of COVID-19 cases during the past week in Texas dropped to 59,059, according to the Coronavirus Resource Center at Johns Hopkins University, a drop of 18.7 percent. The number of deaths reported stood at 223, up slightly from the previous week. The Texas Department of State Health Services reported 3,018 lab-confirmed COVID-19 hospitalizations as of Sunday, nearly even with last week’s count.