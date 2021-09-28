Harrison County Judge Chad Sims announced Monday that the county’s weekly average of new COVID-19 cases has dropped significantly in the past week from 75 per day to only 36.
“Finally a meaningful decline,” Sims wrote on Facebook, “It has been widely reported that vaccinations and natural immunity after infection would cause our infection rate to significantly drop at some point.”
The county also added an additional five COVID-19 related fatalities, down as well from last week’s record number of deaths. Additionally, about 500 recovered cases of COVID-19 were reported in Harrison County.
“This is no time to celebrate but instead to continue to be cautious and get vaccinated if you choose,” Sims said, “Many are still hospitalized locally and struggling against the virus. Five fatalities is five too many, so please protect yourself and those around you.”
Sims said that community members have begun taking the monoclonal antibody infusion, and that it greatly reduced their symptoms and sped up their recovery from COVID-19.
“They said it was best to go get it as soon as you know that you’re positive,” he said.
Sims said that the DSHS website will show the closest places to get the infusion, and that it is also available at the Diagnostic Clinic of Longview and Christus Good Shepherd in Longview, as well as Hospitality ER.
State
The number of new COVID-19 cases in Texas dropped again last week to 83,098, down 34 percent from the previous week. New deaths reported in the same time frame rose to 2,073, according to the Coronavirus Resource Center at Johns Hopkins University, up 15 percent from the previous week.
At 280 deaths a day, the state has one of the nation’s worst COVID-19 death rates, the Houston Chronicle reported. In the past month, more than 5,000 Texans have died of the virus.
Hospitalizations of lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients continue to drop, with 10,349 reported statewide by the Texas Department of State Health Services on Sunday. That’s a decrease of 15.4 percent from the previous week. The number of staffed pediatric intensive-care unit beds continues to drop, however, with just 77 available statewide, according to DSHS.