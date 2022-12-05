Harrison County Judge Chad Sims reported today that new COVID-19 cases in the county remained low last week, even with state cases spiking.
The county reported 36 COVID-19 related hospitalizations, which is eight more than the week before. Though only eight new cases of the virus total were reported.
"While our new case numbers are low, increased hospitalizations show that there still some serious cases out there. Let's remember to avoid the public if you aren't feeling well and get treated if your symptoms worsen," Sims said.
STATE
The number of COVID-19 cases in the past week in Texas rose to 21,026, with 43 deaths reported by the Coronavirus Resource Center at Johns Hopkins University. That is more than double the number of new cases reported the previous week.
There are 1,750 lab-confirmed COVID-19 hospitalizations throughout the state — also an increase, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.