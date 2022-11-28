Harrison County Judge Chad Sims stated today that COVID-19 cases reported in the county last week continued to decline, though numbers are expected to rise from holiday get togethers.
"I have started to hear of a few Covid cases around the county so I suspect we'll start to see our numbers begin to climb. Flu and RSV are also present and on the rise," Sims said, "While there is no magic pill or vaccination to prevent these illnesses, eating a healthy diet and getting some exercise, if you're able, should help keep you healthy."
County hospitalizations did rise slightly in the past week, with 28 percent reported, up from 20 the previous week.
Though only 9 new cases of the virus were reported in the county, with no new reported fatalities.
STATE
The number of new cases of COVID-19 reported in Texas during the past week dropped to 9,836, with 40 deaths reported by the Coronavirus Resource Center at Johns Hopkins University.
Hospitalizations rose to 1,259 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients in Texas, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.