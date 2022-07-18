Last week Harrison County Judge Chad Sims reported that the county has seen a stabilization of its new COIVD-19 case numbers, adding 109 total new cases to its count.
This is down from 121 new cases last week, with no new fatalities reported in the county.
The county averaged 16 new cases per day, down from last weeks average of 17 new cases, with hospitalization rates also dropping from 89 to 88.
“Now we will wait for the new cases to decline. Apparently hot weather doesn't slow down the coronavirus,” Sims said, “Continue to be cautious if you aren't feeling well or have been exposed and try to stay cool!”
STATE
According to the Texas Press Association, with the highly transmissible BA.2 variant of COVID-19 now the dominant strain, the number of new cases continues to rise in Texas and elsewhere.
The Coronavirus Resource Center at Johns Hopkins University reported 107,367 new cases in Texas during the past week, up 27 percent from the previous week.
A total of 124 new deaths were reported, just slightly up from the previous week. The number of lab-confirmed COVID-19 hospitalizations rose slightly to 3,240, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
Nearly 60 percent of the state’s entire population is fully vaccinated, according to DSHS, with 7.178 million Texans also getting at least one booster shot.