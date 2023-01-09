Harrison County Judge Chad Sims announced Monday that new cases of COVID-19 are on the rise in the area in the past week.
The county added 54 new cases to its count last week, up from 22 the week before. The hospitalizations for the region are also up by an additional 10 patients than the week before.
"Many health insurance providers cover the rapid tests as well as the more sensitive PCR tests. If you're not feeling well or have been exposed, please test yourself regularly," Sims said, "Confirming you have the virus is the first step in taking care of yourself and avoiding transmission to others."
Sims encouraged the community to be careful, with the average new cases per day more than doubling for the virus in the past week.
"National news says the most common strain of Covid is much more contagious but not more severe than other strains. We still have no idea what the long term consequences of Covid will be so please be cautious," Sims said.
STATE
The number of new COVID-19 cases in the past week in Texas rose to 39,019, with 131 deaths reported by the Coronavirus Resource Center at Johns Hopkins University.
The number of lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the state also rose to 3,445, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.