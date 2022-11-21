Harrison County Judge Chad sims reported that the new cases of COVID-19 reported in the past week have remained low, matching state trends.
The county has averaged around two new cases of the virus reported per day, with 14 total cases reported in the past week.
"We have a lot to be thankful for," Sims said, "I hope each of you enjoy this Thanksgiving season with family, friends and good food!"
Area hospitalizations have also dropped in the past week.
State
The number of new cases of COVID-19 during the past week in Texas rose to 13,104, with 57 deaths reported by the Coronavirus Resource Center at Johns Hopkins University.
Cases of lab-confirmed COVID-19 hospitalizations in the state stayed steady at 993, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.