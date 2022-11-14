Harrison County Judge Chad Sims announced today that new cases of COVID-19 are up slightly in the area, with state cases dropping below 10,000.
The county reported only 17 new cases of the virus last week, though it was up from the four new cases reported the week before.
"We might expect an uptick in cases as we spend more time indoors due to colder weather," Sims said, "Low hospitalizations seem to indicate that most cases aren't serious. Still we should be aware of those who may have other health issues and keep our distance."
Hospitalizations for the region went up from 12 percent to 21 percent, though the county only averaged about two new cases of the virus per day.
STATE
The number of new COVID-19 cases reported by the Coronavirus Resource Center at Johns Hopkins University in Texas dropped to 8,955, along with 32 deaths.
The number of lab-confirmed COVID-19 hospitalizations stayed steady, with 998 reported across the state as of Sunday.