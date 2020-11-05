Harrison County saw seven new recoveries and three new cases on Thursday.
County Judge Chad Sims noted that of the cumulative total of 1,124 positive cases for the county, 35 have resulted in fatalities, 1,035 have been recoveries and 54 are considered active cases.
STATEWIDE CASES
According to the latest statistics on the Department of State Health Services database, as of 4 p.m., Thursday, 253 of the state’s 254 counties were reporting cases.
Approximately 8,483,728 tests had been administered across the state. A total of 926,994 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed. Of those, a total of 18,453 have resulted in death and 802,611 have recovered, for a total of 116,225 active cases.