Harrison County Judge Chad Sims announced Monday that over the past week the county has seen a slight increase in its new COVID-19 cases, averaging six new cases per day, up last week from an average of four.
An additional 42 new cases of the virus total were reported in the past week as well, though the county still has not seen a COVID-19 related death in over two months.
“I am starting to hear of more cases in the county which is consistent with the increase reported by the state. Fortunately we've gone another week without a fatality,” Sims said.
The county’s hospitalizations from the virus have also risen in the past week, from 19 the week before up to 23.
“If you're not feeling well, get tested. If symptoms worsen, go see a doctor. Don't let it get too bad before you seek help,” Sims said.
STATE
The number of new COVID-19 cases reported in Texas during the past week stayed essentially unchanged, with 47,582 reported by the Coronavirus Resource Center at Johns Hopkins University.
A total of 77 deaths were recorded. DSHS reported 1,488 lab-confirmed COVID-19 hospitalizations, up 27 percent from the previous week.