Harrison County Judge Chad Sims delivered more good news for the county Friday, reporting no new positive COVID-19 cases and three recoveries.
“I hope you all have a good Father’s Day weekend but I also ask you to keep the vulnerable population in mind. Let’s take care of each other by being cautious and watch these active cases continue to decline!” Judge Sims said.
He noted that of the 270 overall positive cases for the county, 26 resulted in death and 181 have been recoveries, for a current total of 63 active cases.
Statewide cases
According to the latest statistics on the Department of State Health Services database, as of 8:30 p.m. Friday, 239 of the state’s 254 counties were reporting cases.
Approximately 1,622,851 tests had been administered across the state. A total of 103,305 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed, according to the DSHS. Of those, a total of 2,140 have resulted in death and 65,359 have recovered, for a total of 35,836 active cases.