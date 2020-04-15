On the heels of an announcement of two confirmed cases, a resident and a staff member, at Heritage House of Marshall Health and Rehab Center, Harrison County Judge Chad Sims reported good news: no new cases in the county on Tuesday.
County-wide cases still stand at 31, Sims said.
“We are doing everything we can to ensure we stop the spread of this within our facility. We are in very close communication with local and state health officials to ensure we are taking the appropriate steps at this time. Our staff and residents are following the recommended preventative actions, we have restricted visitors from entering our facility, and cancelled all group activities within the building until the virus has been eradicated,” Heritage House Administrator Kym Miller said.
Miller shared that the resident is doing well and the staff member has not been to the facility since mid-March.
The nursing facility has been restricting non-essential personnel per direction from local health department officials as well as state and federal government guidelines.
“Family members can interact with their loved ones by using video chat, calling, texting or checking in on social media. Letters, emails and phone calls are also encouraged and welcomed,” Miller said. “{span}Resident safety is a top priority for Heritage House of Marshall. Every resident should have a clean, safe living environment. We agree that the spread of this novel virus is a critical issue that requires attention.”
The city of Marshall also released an updated press release on Tuesday letting non-essential businesses know that there are penalties for operating and encouraging everyone to stay home.
“All businesses except those defined as essential businesses are required to cease all activities at facilities located within the city,” the city stated in the release. Those listed as non-essential are allowed to complete the following things defined in minimum basic operations: maintain the value of inventory, ensure security and process payroll or employee benefits. Failure to follow this declaration is a Class B Misdemeanor with a $1,000 file and up to 180 days in jail.
“Essential businesses are encouraged to remain open; however, even essential businesses are asked to determine essential staff necessary to operate and to send non-essential staff home. To the greatest extent feasible, essential businesses shall comply with social distancing requirements, including, but not limited to, employees and when any customers are standing in line,” the city stated. A list of essential and non-essential businesses can be found online at http://www.marshalltexas.net/public/press-release/harrison-county-and-city-of-marshall-clarify-essential-businesses-april-1-2