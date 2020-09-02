Harrison County Judge Chad Sims reported good news on Wednesday as no new COVID-19 cases were reported and two recoveries are reported for Marshall ISD.
He noted that of the county’s cumulative total of 806 positive cases, 35 have been fatalities, 741 have been recoveries and 30 are considered active cases.
Marshall ISD spokesman David Weaver on Wednesday said the district had two COVID-19 recoveries. Both recoveries came from the Marshall High School campus’ case count, now leaving zero active cases at that campus and just two in the district at Marshall Junior High School.
In nearby Marion County, Judge Leward LaFleur also delivered some good news, reporting that the county currently had only two active cases, as of Wednesday.
"I just pray that it keeps going down," LaFleur said.
Statewide Cases
According to the latest statistics on the Department of State Health Services database, as of 5:30 p.m., Wednesday, 251 of the state’s 254 counties were reporting cases.
Approximately 5,068,862 tests had been administered across the state. A total of 621,667 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed. Of those, a total of 12,870 have resulted in death and 522,087 have recovered, for a total of 86,710 active cases.