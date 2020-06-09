Harrison county officials on Monday reported no new COVID-19 cases throughout the weekend and through Monday for the county.
The good news continued for Harrison county on Monday as active case counts dropped to 105, Harrison County Judge Chad Sims said on Monday.
“Great news again, no new cases to report today,” Sims posted on his Facebook page on Monday.
Of the now 258 total coronavirus cases reported in Harrison County, 26 have resulted in fatalities and 127 have recovered, leaving 105 active cases.
“This is a time to be thankful for a slow down in our cases but it’s not time to ease up on being safe,” Sims said. “I encourage everyone, please continue good hygiene. Wear a face-mask when appropriate, use hand sanitizer or better yet soap and water when available. If you’ve been to town, make washing your hands the first thing you do when you get home. Let’s keep the pressure on and push these numbers down.”
The good news on Monday came as the city of Marshall reopened its curbside library, city parks, outdoor events with less than 500 people and allowed artists to return to their rented spaces at the Marshall Visual Arts Center.
Of the 258 coronavirus cases in the county, 155 have been female patients and 103 have been male.
The statistics also show that 127 of the total cases have come from long term care facilities such as nursing homes.