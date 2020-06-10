Harrison County Judge Chad Sims delivered some good news on Wednesday, reporting no new positive COVID-19 cases for the county.
“We do have 6 recoveries to report!” Judge Sims reported in his daily 4 p.m. update.
According to data provided by the Marshall-Harrison County Health District, as of Tuesday, a total of 2,309 tests had been administered in the county. Of those, a total of 2,006 have been negative, 260 were positive and the results of 43 are still pending.
Judge Sims noted that of the total 260 positive cases the county has had, 26 have resulted in death, and 160 have been recoveries, for a current total of 74 active cases.
“Cases are still on the rise in Texas, as a whole,” said Sims. “Particular hotspots include meat-packing plants and prisons.
“Simple logic tells us to avoid crowds and confined spaces. So the opposite is also true: we should enjoy some time outside and stay out of jail. Don’t forget to wash your hands frequently and be mindful of our elderly population,” he said.
STATEWIDE CASES
According to the latest statistics on the DSHS database, as of 3:45 p.m. Wednesday, 236 of the state’s 254 counties were reporting cases.
Approximately 1,348,893 tests had been administered across the state. A total of 79,757 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed, according to the TDSHS. Of those, a total of 1,885 have resulted in death and 52,449 have recovered, for a total of 25,423 active cases.