Harrison County Judge Chad Sims shared some positive weekend news on Friday: no new COVID-19 cases were reported.
Of the cumulative total of 731 positive cases, 35 have been fatal, 575 have been recoveries and 121 are considered active cases.
County Judge Chad Sims encouraged residents to take advantage of the free walk-up testing opportunity, offered by the Texas Division of Emergency Management, while it’s still available.
He said the testing team plans to still be there on Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
“Stop by if you need a test before they leave,” said Sims.
STATEWIDE CASES
According to the latest statistics on the Department of State Health Services database, as of 4 p.m., Friday, 251 of the state’s 254 counties were reporting cases.
Approximately 4,232,041 tests had been administered across the state. A total of 520,593 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed. Of those, a total of 9,602 have resulted in death and 383,717 have recovered, for a total of 127,274 active cases.