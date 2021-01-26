Arrests reported by the Marshall Police Department
Ronnie Dale Melton Jr., 33, of Marshall was arrested Saturday for a warrant, issued by another agency.
Anthony Lee Farina, 50, of Marshall was arrested Friday for a warrant, issued by another agency.
Ztavious Sadler, 20, of Marshall was arrested on Saturday for unlisted charges.
Lee Andrew Taylor, 21, of Marshall was arrested on Friday for unlisted charges.
Amber Nicole Podzemny, 39, of Marshall was arrested Sunday for unlisted charges.
Garry Dawayne Powell, 20, of Marshall was arrested on Sunday for a warrant issued for another agency.
Ramund Jermain Hall, 38, of Marshall was arrested Sunday for criminal trespass.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
Burglary of a building was reported on Friday on Scenic Lp.
Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon was reported on Friday on Kathy St.
Assault involving damage to a vehicle was reported on Saturday on S East End Blvd.
Assault causing bodily injury to a family member was reported on Sunday on Norwood St.
Criminal trespass was reported on Sunday on Forest Terr.