Nonessential retail establishments will be able to operate Friday as long as they can put a retail-to-go plan in place.
The City of Marshall’s Mayor Terri Brown and Harrison County Judge Chad Sims announced Monday that both have issued a Third Amended Declaration of Local Disaster and Public Health Emergency Related to Communicable Disease.
These orders are released in compliance with Governor Greg Abbott’s Executive Orders GA-15 and GA-16 advanced on April 17.
The third declaration changes the way the city will operate by stipulating that retail establishments can operate as “Retail-to-Go” as delineated in the Texas Governor’s Executive Order GA-16, beginning Friday.
“Retail-to-Go” was defined by Governor Abbott as a safe, strategic reopening of select services and activities in Texas. This order establishes a temporary “Retail-To-Go” model that will allow select retail outlets in Texas to reopen.
Reopened establishments are required to deliver items to customer’s cars, homes or other locations to minimize contact. Customer admittance in the store will not be allowed under this provision.
In addition, the new local orders will require every Harrison County food establishment to have all employees wear a face mask at all times. In transactions with customers, cash handing functions and food serving functions are also required to be handled by separate employees.
The new disaster order stated that these regulations will be in place until future notice. City communications representative Stormy Nickerson said that the order is not yet determined, and will be as the city continues to monitor the Center for Disease Control and Executive Orders from Abbott.
This order will replace the most recent order in place, made by Brown and Sims on April 13. Marshall City Commissioners are planning a vote on the second amended declaration on Thursday, though the vote will be a moot point with the adoption of the third declaration.
This exact situation happened previously, when commissioners voted on the official adoption of the first disaster declaration, after the second was already put in place by the mayor.
The City of Marshall will perform a second round of inspections to verify proper implementation of all regulations. The city did not specify when the inspections would be taking place.
Under the Third Amended Declaration of Local Disaster and Public Health Emergency, residents of the City of Marshall and Harrison County are still requested to shelter-at-home while allowed to perform essential duties.
Guidance on the Essential Critical Infrastructure workforce may be found at the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (version 3.0 dated 4/17/2020).
The city press release stated that the City of Marshall Emergency Management Team will continue to meet with leaders from Harrison County, Marshall – Harrison County Health District, CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Health System – Marshall leaders to monitor this evolving situation on an ongoing basis and provide notices to residents.
Community members are still encouraged to use best practices to safeguard from the coronavirus (COVID-19):
■ Restrict physical contract and publicly used areas.
■ Maintain Social Distancing with a safe distance of six (6’) feet between individuals.
■ Every person in Texas shall avoid social gatherings in groups of 10 or more per Executive Order of Governor Abbott.
■ Residents should not visit nursing homes, retirement, or long-term care facilities unless to provide critical assistance.
■ In accordance with the CDC, people shall avoid eating or drinking at bars, restaurants, and food courts, or visiting gyms or massage parlors. Residents may still utilize drive-thru, pickup, or delivery options through the Executive Order.
■ Regularly wash hands with warm soap and water for at least 20 seconds.
■ Avoid touching eyes, nose, or mouth.
■ If soap is not available, use at least a 60% alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
■ Avoid close contact with people who are sick. All persons should remain in the home if one person in the home exhibits symptoms.
■ Essential errands should be conducted by only one adult from the household. All other family members should remain sheltered at home.
■ CDC recommends wearing a cloth face mask in public. The mask will fit snugly, be secured with ear loops, and be able to be laundered and machine dried often. A mask should not be placed on children under age 2, anyone who has trouble breathing, or unable to remove the mask without assistance. A mask with multiple layers of fabric should allow for breathing without restriction. The cloth face coverings recommended are not surgical masks or N-95 respirators as those critical supplies that must continue to be reserved for healthcare workers and first responders.