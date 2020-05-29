Through stormy weather, the second local emergency food distribution event was hosted at Marshall Convention Center Thursday morning.
Mission Marshall food pantry partnered with the East Texas Food Bank organized the second food box distribution event this week in Marshall.
The goal of the event was to provide relief to community members struggling due to the affects of the COVID-19 virus.
According to East Texas Food Bank communications representative Lauren Barnes the food bank served 2.5 million meals to over 46,000 families in April 2020 alone, a substantial increase from last year with meals up 49 percent and families served up 74 percent.
At the first emergency food distribution event, hosted on May 12 at the convention center, the organizations gave out 700 boxes, which contain enough food for 16 meals. All food items are nonperishable.
The second event was less popular, serving only 420 boxes, which is the equivalent of 10,850 meals.
Scott said Wednesday that often the second or third emergency distribution event organized in an area are less populated than the first events.
There are no eligibility or ID requirements for the community during either distribution event. Households were asked to give a verbal declaration of their name, address and income, but all families were served, regardless of where they live, their age or income.