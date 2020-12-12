The city council approved six new businesses for the maximum grant amount of $2,500 for the city’s Small Business Grant Program during Thursday’s virtual meeting.
Businesses approved for the grant money included Square Nutrition, Holly Nails, BBQ Express, Cuttin Up with Rose, Sound City Music and Texas Finest Barber Shop and Salon.
Main Street Manager Rachel Chapman presented the applications to councilmembers during the meeting, stating that each application was able to provide proof of over $2,500 in additional expensive due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
Councilmembers also voted to amend the 2020 annual budget during the meeting Thursday. This amendment appropriated funds for projects that were previously approved by the city council, as a result of unforeseen circumstances this year.
Members also amended the budget to provide for year-end adjustments in a number of city departments.
“This really looks good, we haven’t had our budget looking like this in quite a long time and this is impressive,” said Councilmember Vernia Calhoun.
The full budget changes are available to the public at www.marshalltexas.net.
Public Works Department Director Eric Powell presented the second reading of an ordinance to the council that amends the Chapter 14, Garbage, Trash, and Weeds of the Code of Ordinances, revising the schedule of refuse rates, providing for monthly charges and establishing an effective date of Jan. 1, 2021.
Powell said that no changes were made to the ordinance since the first reading, and the second reading passes unanimously.
The Marshall Housing Authority also presented to the council during the meeting, requesting the city waive payment of amounts due to the city of Marshall as Payment in Lieu of Taxes (PILOT) for years 2017, 2018, 2019, and 2020.
City Manager Mark Rohr said that the provision in the statute that allowed for the PILOT was brought to his attention, and he was prompted to bring the item in front of the council.
He said that this would allow the Housing Authority to keep around $28 thousand, money which will not impact city operations, but will help housing authority reinvest in their operations.
“What this would do is waive that unknown payment, and allow them to retain those funds moving forward to invest in their housing operations,” Rohr said.
The motion passed unanimously.
Judge Brendan Roth also presented to councilmembers on Thursday to updated the council on the municipal court operations.
The court is not currently open, and concerns were brought up during a previous meeting by Calhoun regarding when they would continue operations.
Roth working with Chief Leland Benoit originally determined the court would open on Oct. 1 this year, later pushing the date back to Dec. 1, and then extending it indefinitely.
Roth said that when those original dates were set the COVID-19 count locally was much better, and with numbers getting worse both himself and Benoit determined the risk of opening courts is not worth it.
Additionally Roth said that they are under the directive of the Supreme Court of Texas who suggested limiting in person court unless it is absolutely necessary, with very little in court activity permitted at this time.
Rush Harris with the Marshall Economic Development Corporation presented two candidates for the MEDCO Board of Directors to councilmembers on Thursday which were both approved to the board.
New appointments will replace board members Al Cornich and Ed Hoffman who retired from their positions.
The two new appointments include Keith Hill, a marketing and project manager specialist who has lived in Marshall for the past 40 years, and Colin Brady, a Marshall High School graduate and native to the community who is a realtor and business development coordinator.
Rohr also presented a list of appointments and reappointments to various city boards, commissions, and committees that was approved by the councilmembers after an amendment was made that showed that there were three reappoints of members to the Main Street Advisory Board and one new appointment.
Councilmembers also approved the Interlocal Agreement with the East Texas Council of Governments for Transportation Services (GoBus), the same agreement the city has had for the last five years.
Rohr said that the agreement cost $35,000 as always, and no changes had been made this year.
A contract extension with ChemPro Services for 2021 vegetation management services was approved by the council during the meeting as well. Director of the Public Works Department Eric Powell said that this service allows them to spray down vegetation that tends to grow wild around integral public works areas and cost $24,750, the same as previous years.
Powell will also present to councilmembers on potential financing for a new backhoe for the department, leasing the backhoe for three years.
Powell said that the machine is used for work on water main and sewer mains, and is able to excavate broken pipes and move around with bucket on end.
“It’s a very versatile machine for us,” Rohr said.
Councilmembers approved the financing agreement.
Councilmembers also approved a report from Powell regarding a check received from AEP/SWEPCO, in the amount of $13,350, for the city’s participation in the 2020 AEP/SWEPCO Load Management Program as well as an update on the current state of the Municipal Court in Marshall.
Powell said that the city has participated in the program for a number of years.