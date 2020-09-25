Harrison County reported six new COVID-19 cases and four more recoveries on Friday.
County Judge Chad Sims noted that of the cumulative total of 888 positive cases, 35 have been fatalities, 810 recoveries and 43 are considered active cases.
Sims also shared that the state will no longer report cases on the weekends starting in October. So next weekend there will be no reporting and those results will be included in the Monday update.
STATEWIDE CASES
According to the latest statistics on the Department of State Health Services database, as of 5:09 p.m. Thursday, 252 of the state’s 254 counties were reporting cases.
A total of 728,552 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed. Of those, a total of 15,364 have resulted in death and 646,143 have recovered, for a total of 67,045 active cases.