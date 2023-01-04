County Judge Chad Sims reported Tuesday that over the holiday season Harrison County has seen a drop in new COVID-19 cases.
Hospitalizations from the virus remained steady last week with 73 confirmed patients and no additional deaths reported.
The county added 22 new cases of the virus to its count, averaging three per day. This is a drop from the previous weeks average of four new cases a day.
“Flu and Covid are still going around so continue to be cautious,” Sims said. “I hope you’re able to get outside and enjoy this beautiful day!”
State
The number of new COVID-19 cases in Texas during the past week remained steady at 30,033, with 102 new deaths reported by the Coronavirus Resource Center at Johns Hopkins University.
The number of lab-confirmed COVID-19 hospitalizations rose slightly to 2,581, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.