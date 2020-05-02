Texas Eastern 911 Network gifted the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department with a $30,000 donation, which was accepted by the Harrison County Commissioners Court this week.
The agency is the 9-1-1 emergency communications service the county uses, County Judge Chad Sims noted.
Deputy Dwight Mays with the sheriff’s office said the money comes from a 50 cents fee found on phone bills.
“On your phone bill … also your cell phones now, you have a 50 cent per month charge for 911 service, Texas Eastern 911 service — both us and Rusk County and the police departments there,” said Mays.
“That money is what they use to purchase any of the 911 equipment, all the work it takes to manage that system,” he said.
According to the Network’s website, texaseastern911.org, the emergency communications district covers Rusk and Harrison counties.
“Texas Eastern 9-1-1 Network is honored to provide the advanced technology to four public service answering points (PSAPs) in Rusk and Harrison Counties,” the website states, noting the PSAPs are located at the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office, Henderson Police Department, Marshall Police Department and Rusk County Sheriff’s Office.
Mays said the funds collected from cell phone charges are actually creating a lot of boom, leaving a nice overflow for the Texas Eastern 911 Network.
“In fact, every couple of years they had such a surplus that they’ve essentially become Santa Claus,” he said. “They like to put that money back into communications.”
Mays said the agency approached the sheriff’s office last fall to gauge their needs, but then the global COVID-19 pandemic hit.
“They came to us last fall and said: ‘What do you need?’ So we had created a wish list for them,” said Mays. “We gave them the wish list and then the corona hit.”
Mays said due to the novel coronavirus, the agency’s board didn’t get to meet to address the list as intended, but were able to meet via teleconference to decide on the sizeable donation.
“They said we can give these agencies $30 grand now, and whenever we can meet we’ll take care of the rest of it,” Mays explained. “So this is just kind of a get it started little gift and as soon as the board can meet there will be some additional amounts coming.”
Mays noted how useful the funds are as there’s a lot to be done in the dispatch office to improve communications there.
“We certainly appreciate your efforts in securing that grant for communications at the sheriff’s department,” Judge Sims told Mays.
In other funding-related business for the sheriff’s office, the court gave the OK to apply for a $58,008 Coronavirus Emergency Supplemental Funding grant allotment, directly from the US Department of Justice. The court also approved to apply for another CESF grant from the US Department of Justice, via the office of the governor, not to exceed $500,000, with no match for the county.
“This is the first of two grants that the Department of Justice has come out with,” explained Mays. “This first one is pretty much a guaranteed allotment. They (met) before the coronavirus hit and they received some funding to support that effort. They looked originally at counties and cities and they just, basically based on your population, came up with an amount. $58,008 is the amount that we’re automatically allotted. It’s just a matter of applying for it and saying: ‘Yes, we need it.’”
The second CESF is an extension of the first one, but must be applied through the office of the governor.
“It allows us to go beyond the $58,000; and any additional needs that we can justify are coronavirus related, we can apply for it,” said Mays. “It’s also retroactive to a certain degree. We can apply for anything going back to February 1 of this year; and we can also project any losses or expenses that we might have all the way to Jan 31 of next year.”