With confirmed cases of COVID-19, also known as the coronavirus, on the rise in East Texas, the Texas National Guard performed free testing to residents on Saturday who displayed symptoms.
The all day testing allowed residents to call for a pre-screening and if approved based on symptoms, come for a free COVID-19 test at the drive through testing site Saturday at the Marshall Convention Center.
“We performed 73 tests today,” City of Marshall Deputy Emergency Management Coordinator Randy Pritchard said Saturday. “It went really smooth — no problems at all. We had people tested and they never had to get out of their vehicle.”
As of Friday evening, Harrison County Judge Chad Sims posted on his Facebook page that the county had 71 positive confirmed cases of COVID-19. Of those 71 cases, seven patients have died, six patients have recovered and 58 active cases remain.
Nearby Marion County’s positive numbers moved to seven with one considered recovered, Marion County Judge Leward LaFleur said Friday.
Marion county will be the site of free testing by the state from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. today at Kellyville Community Center, located at 130 Park Road, in Jefferson.
Since the test is by appointment only, residents must call 1-512-883-2400 for a phone screening first, to determine eligibility.
Residents will be screened for symptoms including fever and/or chills; a dry or productive cough; fatigue; body aches/muscle or joint paint; shortness of breath; sore throat; headaches; nausea, vomiting and diarrhea; nasal congestion; and loss of taste and/or smell.
LaFleur said the opportunity is a blessing, considering the fact that residents have had to travel to larger surrounding areas that offer testing.
“Quite some time I’ve asked for something like this and Marion County doesn’t have the capability or the resource,” he said. “This is being done by the state of Texas through the Texas Department of Emergency Management. They’re blanketing most of Texas with these sites.”
Governor Greg Abbott announced on Monday that the Texas National Guard would be mobilizing more than 1,200 personnel as part of COVID-19 mobile testing teams (MTT). According to the governor’s office, the 45-member teams will be mobilized in various parts of the state, providing greater access to medical testing.
As of 11:30 p.m. Friday, the Texas Department of State Health Services database showed Smith County with 131 cases; and Gregg with 58, which is three more than Thursday. Panola County’s positive cases climbed to 70, which is nine up from Thursday.
As of now, a total of 204 out of the state’s 254 counties are reporting cases. Approximately 242,547 tests have been administered. Of those 10,423 were at public labs and 232,124 were at private labs.
A total of 22,806 cases have been recorded. Of those, 593 have been fatalities and 9,156 have recovered. A total of 1,674 confirmed COVID-19 patients are currently hospitalized across the state.