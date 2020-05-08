The Texas and Pacific Railway Depot nonprofit board of directors met Thursday and decided to reopen the depot’s museum May 15.
The decision was made by a 5 to 0 vote, with four board members abstaining.
The opening of the museum will be provisional, opening on only Friday and Saturdays with precautions to protect from the COVID-19 virus.
Board members specified that when the store opens employees will wear masks, and guests will be encouraged to do so, along with putting social distancing requirements in place and operating at a limited capacity.
Board member Susan Wright said that the nonprofit has been struggling with the closure of the museum and all gatherings, during their peak business times.
“The closing of the schools has really hurt us, because so much of our business comes from the schools during their STAAR testing,” Wright said.
Other board members added that the during a usual year the depot would be visited by every school in the county, and often times a number out of county schools as well.
“That is a huge amount of our yearly income that we totally lost,” Wright said.
Along with revenue loss from having to close down, Wright said that the loss of the Hotel Occupancy Tax funds from the city of Marshall have greatly affected the nonprofit.
While T&P is not the only non-profit to lose funding when the city cut HOT funds earlier this year, Wright said that the nonprofit lost $10,000 in expected funding.
“Not only did we lose the hot funds, but we can’t rely on our donors like before,” Wright said. “If we are hurting, they are all hurting. We would love if they gave us their stimulus checks but they all need them.”
Wright said that T&P still has a $5,000 historical preservation grant from HOT funds and has not lost funds from Harrison County.
The organization is struggling with a limited number of relief options available to nonprofits affected by the COVID-19 outbreak.
“It’s hard, we are definitely not the only nonprofit being affected by this, and all of us are hurting,” Wright said.