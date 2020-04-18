Two new deaths from the COVID-19 virus were confirmed on Friday by Harrison County Judge Chad Sims and the Marshall-Harrison County Health District.
Sims did not release any identifying information about the individuals but stated that the families were in his prayers.
The judge also released that the county had five new cases, bringing the total up to 41 with four deaths total.
During a telephone interview, Judge Sims briefly explained why recovered numbers of patients are not yet being released in Harrison County. According to Sims, follow up for patients is done through the Texas Department of State Health Services. Understandably, this department has had a significant increase to their workflow so follow ups are not occurring quickly. Recovered numbers are then funneled through the Marshall-Harrison County Health District and released to the public.
“I would like to know myself if there are recovered individuals out there,” Sims said. “Since we are very well past two weeks of our first cases I feel like we have some recovered cases.” Throughout the state, there have been 14,624 cases, with 2,580 recovered cases and 318 deaths, as of Friday at noon.