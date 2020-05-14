A new group of locals is looking to make a big impact this month by spending their time giving back to those in need in Marshall.
The UpliftETX group, which is comprised of local community members and businesses, was originally organized by Brandon White, with Marshall Home Care and Hospice, along with Tim Huff.
“I have had this idea and have wanted to do something for the last couple of weeks,” White said. “I discussed it with Tim Huff and he called up Jordan (Giles, owner of Dairy Queen in Marshall and Hallsville) and we got the ball rolling.”
Jordan Giles and owner of Don Juan’s Mexican Restaurant Jesse Peralta Sr. were both on board instantly.
To kick off the month of giving back both Dairy Queen in Marshall and Hallsville, along with Don Juan’s in Marshall and Jefferson, will host fundraisers for Mission Marshall food pantry, where 10 percent of the proceeds will be donated to the cause.
“As soon as they mentioned doing a fundraiser and donating food I was ready to help. This is such a hard time for so many of our community members and we just want to do everything we can to support them,” Giles said.
Both Dairy Queen locations hosted their fundraisers on Tuesday, with the two Don Juan locations planning fundraisers for 5 to 9 p.m. on Friday.
White said that along with the fundraisers planned for this week, the group is planning to host a food drive for next week.
He said that on designated days boxes will be dropped off at participating locations around the local communities, where community members will be able to bring their donated goods. Both Dairy Queen and Don Juan locations are already planning to participate, along with Meadow Brook Funeral Home.
“We are interested in any group or business who wants to get involved and maybe donate goods or host a donation day,” White said. “The more people we have involved in the group the more we will be able to get done.”
All food items will be donated to Mission Marshall.
“We know this is a complicated time, and that it is hard on a lot of families,” White said. “My family has also been affected but I consider us fortunate, there are many local families that have not been so fortunate. I just want to be sure that we are doing everything that we can to support each other.”
Misty Scott, Director of Mission Marshall, said that the location has seen a stark increase in need since the outbreak of the COVID-19 virus.
Many community members who already received their monthly supply from Mission Marshall made calls to the city asking where they could get more food, which concerned city officials and Scott to the point of requesting an emergency food donation be set up in Marshall.
The East Texas Food Bank responded to the request, donating 700 boxes of food to local families on Tuesday in a drive-thru food pickup at the Marshall Convention Center.
“We really need all the help we can get, because we just turn all of the food and resources around and use them to help the people who need it in Marshall,” Scott said.
White said that he hopes to continue to grow the group in coming weeks to help find ways to financially support members of the community who may be struggling to pay bills due to financial difficulties because of COVID-19.
“We know there are a lot of people who lost their jobs and unemployment is way backed up right now. People don’t have resources and they might have bills that are coming up that are due. If they need help keeping the lights on, or paying their rent, or anything I think it is our responsibility to help them,” White said.
He said that any group or business interested in getting involved can call him at 903-926-7132 for more information.