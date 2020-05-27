The new charity organization UpliftETX continues its month long project of giving back to families hit hard locally by COVID-19 this week.
Group organizer Brandon White said that the group kicked off events on Tuesday with a blood drive, and a canned food drive at Dairy Queen in Marshall.
“We had a pretty decent turn out with all things considered at this time,” White said.
All canned food and monetary donations to the group go to support Mission Marshall food pantry, or other local families in need. White said that the group is halfway to its goal of 10,000 food items collected this week, reaching 5,600 after last week’s events.
Carter Bloodcare is the company hosting the blood drives for this week, with another planned for Wednesday at Meadow Brook Funeral Home in Marshall.
The event will run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the funeral home located at 1804 South Washington Avenue.
White said that this week the group decided to take a step back from pushing for donations after the success of the canned food drives for the last few weeks. He said that this week, he will be reaching out to local churches to see if there are families outside of those who are helped through Mission Marshall who could be assisted by the organization.
White said that he is also organizing the monetary donations made to the group this week, with the focus on finding a company or organization who will work with them to be sure that the group can get the most food with the money they have, to be donated to the food pantry.
“We just want to make sure that we use the money that has been donated as intelligently as we can, and make sure that we can do the most good with it,” White said.
On June 4 the group is planning an all day fundraiser at the Yard Bird in Waskom, who has agreed to donate 100 percent of their profits for the day to the organization.
On June 9 the Dairy Queen locations in Marshall and Hallsville will also be hosting fundraisers for the organization, with Cajun Tex in Marshall and Hallsville planning additional fundraisers for June 11.
To keep up with the group or to support their mission follow the following accounts on social media: UpliffeETX www.facebook.com/UpLiftETX, Dairy Queen www.facebook.com/MarshallDQ, Don Juan’s www.facebook.com/DonJuansTexMexMarshall, Marshall Homecare and Hospice www.facebook.com/mhchtexas, Greater Marshall Area Chamber of Commerce www.facebook.com/MarshallChamberOfCommerce, Mission Marshall www.facebook.com/missionmarshalltexas.