New local nonprofit organization UpliftETX is hosting a day long fundraiser on Thursday at Yard Bird in Waskom.
Group organizer Brandon White said that restaurant, partnering with Gecko Pest Control in Marshall, is planning to donate 100 percent of the profits to the organization, taking only the cost of operations for the day.
“It’s a huge donation, to have a day long fundraiser, they are very generous,” White said.
The group will be present at the restaurant from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. that day in support of the fundraiser, and White encouraged the community to join them and support the group.
“We are really hoping to see a big turn out and continue this momentum,” White said.
The group originally had a goal of collecting 10,000 food items to help support Mission Marshall Food Pantry in a months time.
So far, White said that the group has raised 9,823 food items and been gifted about $15 thousand to help support those in need.
White said that the group was created with the goal of helping Mission Marshall, and the Marshall community who were struggling due to the affects of COVID-19.
White was joined by Tim Huff, and business owners Jordan Giles of Dairy Queen and Jesse Peralta Sr. of Don Juan’s.
The group has since grown, partnering with other local businesses and organizing events to help raise support for those hit hard by the virus outbreak.
On June 9 the group will host another fundraising event at Dairy Queen, and on June 11 another fundraiser will be hosted at Cajun Tex.
White said that he is currently working on meeting within the community help find a company or individual who will be able to assist the group in turning their monetary donations into the largest amount of supplies possible.
To keep up with the group or to support their mission follow the following accounts on social media: UpliftETX www.facebook.com/UpLiftETX, Dairy Queen www.facebook.com/MarshallDQ, Don Juan’s www.facebook.com/DonJuansTexMexMarshall, Marshall Homecare and Hospice www.facebook.com/mhchtexas, Greater Marshall Area Chamber of Commerce www.facebook.com/MarshallChamberOfCommerce, Mission Marshall www.facebook.com/missionmarshalltexas.