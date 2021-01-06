Harrison County Judge Chad Sims has announced that Brookshires Pharmacy-Hallsville will have 144 doses of COVID-19 vaccine available by appointment — only — this Friday, at the Marshall Convention Center.
“The doses will be administered to those identified in phase 1A and phase 1B of the COVID-19 Vaccine Allocation Guiding Principles set forth by Texas DSHS,” Sims noted.
An appointment must be made, he stressed. Only the person on the appointment list will get the vaccine.
“If you meet the criteria for phase 1A or phase 1B to schedule an appointment, you can call either Brookshires Pharmacy Hallsville or Marshall Harrison County Health District,” Sims said.
Those getting the vaccine must follow signs, stay in their car, and bring an ID or Social Security card.
“If you have Medicare part B card or commercial insurance card bring the cards,” Sims advised.
The county judge also announced the Marshall Harrison County Health District has been allocated 100 doses of COVID vaccine that the district will begin administering on Monday, January 11, by appointment only.
“The doses will be administered to those identified in phase 1A and phase 1B of the COVID-19 Vaccine Allocation Guiding Principles set forth by Texas DSHS,” Sims reiterated. “If you meet the criteria for phase 1A or phase 1B call our office at 903-938-8338 to schedule an appointment.”
The vaccine supply is still limited but new shipments of vaccine will arrive in Texas each week. The Department of State Health of Services has provided a map on the website, https://txdshs.maps.arcgis.com/.../webappvi.../index.html , of Texas COVID-19 Vaccine Provider Locations.
“The Texas COVID-19 Vaccine Provider Locations map shows the locations where vaccine has been sent,” Sims noted. “It will be updated weekly after the new shipments of vaccine have been shipped out to vaccine providers.
“You will need to call any provider listed on the map and get information from them on how they are administering the vaccine,” he added. “Each provider can determine hours, appointments, waitlist.”