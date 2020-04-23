The Friends of Marshall Animals volunteers have been working over time the past few weeks to continue to serve local animals in need amid the stay-at-home order.
Foster coordinator Jana Hernandez said that the group has recently made 20 successful adoptions, though all have been by appointment, since the organization has had to postpone all adoption events.
“It really is a lot of work, we are running ourselves ragged,” Hernandez said.
She explained that because the Marshall Animal Shelter, like most shelters in the area, have totally shut down amid the virus outbreak.
With no shelters available to take any animals, Hernandez has been receiving calls from all over the area and even out of state, including in Louisiana and California, about animals in need.
To do what they can, FOMA volunteers have only been operating in state, and have been traveling much more to pick up animals in need.
She said that the number of fosters has recently increased, due possibly to families having more time at home recently.
Hernandez said that in just one hour, she received over a dozen phone calls, texts and emails about animals that need her help.
One long time volunteer who has been working over time to help during the shutdown is Megan Benson, according to Hernandez, who said that Benson took in a large number of animals recently, including 10 hamsters.
“Megan is a super star, she really is a super hero with how much work she does. All of this on top of having three kids and animals of her own. I can always count on her for pick ups, and she cares so much about the animals,” Hernandez said.
Mandy Smith, co-founder of the organization, said that the group has seen a decrease in donations since the outbreak began as well.
Since the cancellation or postponement of all of the groups adoption events, monetary donations and donations of pet supplies and food have been scarce.
The groups largest fundraising event, the group’s “Roaring for the Rescues, Casino Night”, was originally scheduled for this Saturday, but has since been moved to Nov. 21.
“The only way we really have people donating money right now is when people do birthday donation events on Facebook,” Smith said.
She explained that the specialized adoption events on social media have been a great way for people to support the organization.
Smith said that items including collars and leashes, puppy pads, dog and cat food, are all needed. Monetary donations also help the group keep paying for the medical treatment of the animals, including vaccines and spaying and neutering, instead of forcing the adopters to pay.
Though the group has seen a recent increase in foster volunteers, Hernandez said that after the shut down ends she predicts a lot of new volunteers will find that they no longer have the time required to help, and that the group will need more volunteers then.
For more information or to volunteer or donate visit the group’s website at www.friendsofmarshallanimals.org.