Walmart recently became the latest on a list of national businesses who have opted to require the community to wear masks when shopping at their stores.
WalMart Corporate, who also owns Sam’s Club, announced Wednesday that starting Monday, July 20, all store locations throughout the nation would require customers and employees to wear masks at all times during their trip.
Walmart and Sam’s Club are also joined by Starbucks, the Apple Store, Best Buy, Costco and Dollar Tree who have all declared national policies to require masks in all store locations.
A press release from Walmart stated that about 65 percent of the more than 5,000 stores and clubs are located in areas where there is some form of government mandate on face coverings is currently in place.
The goal of the new policy is to provide consistency across all stores, the release states, and by starting the policy on Monday the store hopes to give customers and store staff time to adjust to the change.
All stores will also only have one entrance available.
“According to the CDC, face coverings help decrease the spread of COVID-19, and because the virus can be spread by people who don’t have symptoms and don’t know they are infected, it’s critically important for everyone to wear a face covering in public and social distance,” the press release stated.
All store locations will be posting clear signage at the front of the stores, according to the press release, as well as the creation of the new role of Health Ambassador at Walmart.
The new personnel, who will be made identifiable by wearing black polo shirts, will be stationed near the entrance to remind those without a mask of the new requirements. Ambassadors will receive special training to help make the process as smooth as possible for customers.
Rebecca Thomason, Walmart Corporate Communication Senior Manager, said that Health Ambassadors will be trained in de-escalation to help associates avoid a physical confrontation.
“They will work with customers who show up without a face covering to try and find a solution. Since it may not be possible for all customers to wear masks, our ambassadors are also trained on how to best handle exceptions to reduce friction and make the process as easy as possible for everyone,” Thomason said. “We are also considering what other options can be available when this requirement takes effect on July 20.”
At Sam’s Clubs, associates at the entrance will follow the same process with members, politely reminding them of the requirement to wear a face covering when shopping. However, complimentary masks will be provided at Sam’s Club if the member doesn’t have one, or members can purchase masks in the club.
“As we have seen in states and municipalities with mask mandates, virtually everyone either brings a mask or readily complies with the requirement, and we anticipate that to happen in other areas as well,” the press release stated. “We know some people have differing opinions on this topic. We also recognize the role we can play to help protect the health and well-being of the communities we serve by following the evolving guidance of health officials like the CDC. We appreciate the understanding and cooperation of our customers and members in wearing face coverings to protect their safety and the safety of our associates.”