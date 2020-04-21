WASKOM — Since 1944, Hamiter’s Chevron station in Waskom has prided itself on a sense of community, always serving the city in any capacity it can.
This time is no different as the convenience store is now offering optional pumping services, as a courtesy, to better serve customers amidst the novel coronavirus outbreak.
“We will pump your gas for you. You don’t even have to get out of the car,” said Kelly Hamiter Mesloh, who co-owns the convenience store with her mother, Linda Hughes Hamiter.
The store’s stocker and go-to guy, Ricky Raven, stays poised at the pumps, from 4- 6 p.m., Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, ready to serve, while wearing his protective gloves and mask.
“It’s a good deed,” Raven said, sharing how much he enjoys it.
Hamiter said the fueling option is something they tried before as a courtesy to women, last summer, when they kicked off a special Ladies Day.
“It was on Wednesday, but we also coordinated with Burger King,” Mesloh said of the adjoining fast food restaurant. “So at first we were doing dollar Whoppers as well as Ladies Day, where he would pump the ladies’ gas that came on Wednesday.
“So when all of this virus came up, a lot of people suggested to us, several people in the community, that we should try pumping fuel because that was one of the issues that people had about touching the pumps,” added Hamiter. “Well, Ricky’s been washing down the pumps two to three times a day, sometimes more, and so when we approached him with the idea, he said: ‘Sure, that sounds like a great idea.’”
Raven said it’s been rewarding for him to be able to help provide the essential service in this critical time of need.
“It’s going pretty good,” said Raven. “A lot of people are just happy that I’m doing it, so they won’t have to get out and do it.”
To further ease fears of having to fill up during the global COVID-19 pandemic, the family-owned Chevron is willing to process payments for customers while they continue to stay in the comfort of their cars.
“They can pay at the pump with their credit card,” said Hamiter.
She said Raven will put the debit or credit card in the payment keypad for them, if they desire, or he’ll bring the cash inside for payment if they’re using cash.
“I’m just appreciative that he was willing to do it,” said Hamiter. “When we brought it up, he was just all onboard.
“He wanted to try it and see how it’d work,” she said of the pumping service.
A FAMILY AFFAIR
A family-owned business, Hamiter said Waskom is special to them as the business has served the community for three generations.
“I’m second generation. She’s third,” Hamiter said of herself and daughter.
Hamiter’s mother-in-law, Mary Frances Hamiter, opened the store, starting it as a full service operation in 1944.
“My grandmother purchased it when her brothers told her that a woman could not run a service station and she said: ‘Yes, I will,’ and she purchased it,” Mesloh shared.
The matriarch purchased the current property after Interstate Highway 20 was built.
“Then my dad ran it and then my sister has helped along and now my mom and I,” Mesloh said. “It’s just kind of gone through the generations.”
Waskom is a special place for the family.
“I’ve went all the way through Waskom schools, first through 12th grade, so Waskom is very near and dear to my heart,” Hamiter said. “I went away to college, but I came back home, and my mother still lives in the area, so this is special; and we really support the Waskom community and we want to continue doing that.
“Whatever we can do to help serve our customers, that’s what it’s all about,” said Hamiter.
A member of the Harrison County/Waskom Chamber of Commerce, Hamiter Chevron supports every entity from the local law enforcement, fire department, to the school district and athletic teams.
“Even in the fall, we do stuff,” Mesloh said, noting they’ve done Friday night football specials to honor the football team. “We even have door prizes at Burger King.”
The convenience store also supports academics, offering a free small ice to elementary honor roll students. The store also donates to Waskom Youth Association, Waskom cheerleaders, FFA and Farm City Week.
“With the help of the Made-Rite (Dr. Pepper), we helped to support the scoreboard for the Waskom football stadium and the Waskom baseball field,” said Hamiter.
“We are proud of the heritage of this business and strive to continue support of our local community and improve service to our valued customers,” she said.
The Chevron staff is a big family just like the community, the owners shared.
“Our employees, some of them have been with us for 19 years, 21 years,” said Mesloh.
The store also has a close relationship with the adjoining Burger King.
“When this store was built as it is now, in 2002, that’s when my husband made the contract with Burger King,” said Hamiter.
Hamiter said the Chevron is happy to continue to lend a helping hand to the community. They appreciate their employee, Raven, for his willing spirit during this time of crisis.
“He’s wiping windshields, too, as well as pumping gas,” said Mesloh.
“He’s great,” said Hamiter.
Tips are appreciated, but not required.