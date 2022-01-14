COVID-19 rates are rising across the region and nation, bringing new closures of schools and businesses. Doctors recommend receiving a full series of COVID vaccine doses and a booster shot to protect yourself and others from the disease, and to slow its spread.
According to COVID-19 information compiled by the CDC, the current vaccines in use can protect against serious illness caused by the omicron variant, though some breakthrough infections may still occur in fully vaccinated people.
“I feel like COVID-19 vaccine boosters are very important due to the fact that the initial vaccines can decrease in their effectiveness at preventing any infection or severe illness over time,” Dr. Ricky Paul, medical director for the Marshall/Harrison County Health District, said.
“This is especially evident in people over the age of 65. The boosters increase the immune response and provide improved protection against COVID-19 as well as helping prevent severe disease if one does contract the virus.”
Anyone over the age of 16 who received their second dose of a Pfizer vaccine over five months ago, a second dose of the Moderna over six months ago, or a JNJ dose over two months ago, is eligible to receive a booster.
Harrison County residents may receive COVID-19 vaccines at the local pharmacies listed below, the Marshall/Harrison County Health District Office at 805 Lindsey Dr., or at their primary care provider.
- Christus Trinity Clinic, 815 S. Washington Ave. Suite 100
- Kroger Pharmacy, 300 East End Blvd.
- CVS Pharmacy, 400 East End Blvd.
- Walmart Pharmacy, 1701 East End Blvd.
- Super 1 Foods, 207 East End Blvd. North
- Absolute Concierge Health Care, 390 W. Texas Ave, Waskom
- Brookshire’s Pharmacy, 590 W. Main St., Hallsville
Additional information on vaccine availability may be found on Vaccines.gov or by calling the Marshall/Harrison County Health District Office at (903) 938-8338.
“It is very evident by what we see in our hospitals that vaccines and the booster help prevent severe disease from this prevalent virus,” Dr. Paul said. “Most of the severely ill are those who have not been vaccinated.”