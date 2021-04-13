Wiley College is opening up its campus to help out the community this week when it will host free COVID-19 testing on site, Wiley College Spokeswoman Maya Brown said Monday.
The university is providing free COVID-19 testing from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursday at the Pemberton Gymnasium on the university campus.
The testing will be first come, first serve for all Marshall residents, aged 18 years old and up.
No appointments are necessary but attendees must complete a self-evaluation symptom checker and must sign a consent form prior to testing.
All who are interested should bring a form of identification and download the free NAVICA application for their smart phone device.
Interested parties with any questions can contact the university at 903-927-3260 for more information.
Wiley College President Herman Felton Jr. recently announced the students would be returning for on campus learning at Wiley, beginning this summer. Students have been learning virtually from home since near the start of the pandemic in March of 2020.
The university is also set to host its annual commencement on site on May 1.