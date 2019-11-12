Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle Tyron Smith (77), center Travis Frederick (72) and guard Zack Martin (70) take the field for practice during an NFL football training camp in Oxnard, Calif. The Cowboys invested heavily in their offensive line that features tackle Tyron Smith (77), center Travis Frederick (72) and guard Zack Martin (70) and have become consistent winners behind the unit with the NFL’s highest salary-cap figure. The New England Patriots are several notches higher than Dallas as an elite team with a more frugal approach.