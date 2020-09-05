FRISCO (AP) — Dallas Cowboys defensive end Randy Gregory was conditionally reinstated by the NFL on Friday, ending his fourth suspension over substance-abuse violations.
Gregory won’t be eligible to play until Week 6 when the Cowboys have a Monday night home game against Arizona on Oct. 19. He missed all of 2019 over his latest suspension.
The 27-year-old can report to the club Monday for coronavirus testing, followed by conditioning work and meetings, and will be eligible to practice starting Oct. 5. The Cowboys open the season Sept. 13 at the Los Angeles Rams.
“Today is a day of celebration and thanks,” Gregory wrote on Twitter. “It’s go time. I am in a good place and plan to use this second chance to be a great father, player, citizen of Dallas and teammate.”
Gregory was suspended indefinitely in February 2019, not long after playing 14 games in one of just two seasons that hasn’t been interrupted or wiped out by a suspension since he was drafted in 2015.
The previous yearlong ban kept Gregory out in 2017. He had his best year in 2018 with a career highs of six sacks and 14 games.
Playing time could be a little harder to come by this time after the Cowboys signed free agents Everson Griffen and Aldon Smith in the offseason. Smith hasn’t played since 2015 because of a suspension that recently ended.
The Cowboys released two veterans who played all 16 games for them last season in cornerback C.J. Goodwin and linebacker Justin March as they cut their roster to the 53-man limit Saturday.
Goodwin and March mostly played on special teams but saw some action on defense due to injuries.
Linebacker Sean Lee was among those making the cut despite missing almost of all of training camp because of an injury coach Mike McCarthy hasn’t specified. He is expected to go on injured reserve with a chance to return.
Francis Bernard, an undrafted linebacker out of Utah, was among the camp standouts to get cut.
The Cowboys had already cut safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix, receiver Devin Smith and offensive linemen Adam Redmond, Cody Wichman and Wyatt Miller.
Players already waived included running back Darius Anderson, defensive end Joe Jackson, a 2019 draft pick; tackle Pace Murphy; tight ends Cole Hikutini and Charlie Taumoepeau; and quarterback Clayton Thorson.
The other offensive players released Saturday included tackle Isaac Alarcon, center Marcus Henry, fullback Sewo Olonilua and receivers Jon’vea Johnson, Tevin Jones and Aaron Parker. The other defensive players cut were linemen Ron’Dell Carter, Justin Hamilton and Ladarius Hamilton, cornerbacks Deante Burton, Saivion Smith and Chris Westry and safety Luther Kirk.