ASSOCIATED PRESS
The NFL released its schedule for the upcoming season on Thursday evening, and the Dallas Cowboys are scheduled to travel to Los Angeles on Sept. 13 to face the Rams, in the season opener.
The game will be the first of three Dallas appearances that will get under way at 7:20 p.m. on NBC. In its remaining Sunday night affairs, Dallas will visit Philadelphia on Nov. 1, and will host San Francisco on Dec. 20.
The Cowboys' traditional Thanksgiving Day game will pit Dallas against NFC East-rival Washington. That game will start at 3:30 p.m. on FOX.
On Oct. 19 the Cowboys will entertain Arizona (7:15 p.m., ESPN) in the team's lone Monday Night game.
Dallas is scheduled to conclude the regular season at noon on Jan. 3, 2021 when the New York Giants come to Arlington. That contest will be televised on FOX.