Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Amari Cooper (19) catches a pass over cornerback Chidobe Awuzie (24) during practice at the NFL football team's training camp in Oxnard, Calif., Saturday, July 27, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Owen Baker)
Dallas Cowboys linebacker Sean Lee (50) gives a thumbs-up to his teammates during practice at the NFL football team's training camp in Oxnard, Calif., Saturday, July 27, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Owen Baker)
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) hands the football to running back Tony Pollard during practice at the NFL football team's training camp in Oxnard, Calif., Saturday, July 27, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Owen Baker)
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Amari Cooper (19) catches a pass over cornerback Chidobe Awuzie (24) during practice at the NFL football team's training camp in Oxnard, Calif., Saturday, July 27, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Owen Baker)
Michael Owen Baker
Dallas Cowboys linebacker Sean Lee (50) gives a thumbs-up to his teammates during practice at the NFL football team's training camp in Oxnard, Calif., Saturday, July 27, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Owen Baker)
Michael Owen Baker
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) hands the football to running back Tony Pollard during practice at the NFL football team's training camp in Oxnard, Calif., Saturday, July 27, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Owen Baker)
Michael Owen Baker
Dallas Cowboys tight end Jason Witten runs with the ball after making a reception during the team’s first training camp workout for the upcoming season Saturday in Oxnard, Calif.
Michael Owen Baker/AP Photo
Dallas Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett, center, talks with his players during a practice session at the team’s training camp facility in Oxnard, Calif.