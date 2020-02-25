Woman sinks long putt, wins vehicle
OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — All that 84-year-old Mary Ann Wakfield needed to do to win a new car was sink a putt across the entire length of the court at the University of Mississippi’s basketball stadium.
Wakfield did just that during a promotional segment at Saturday’s game between Ole Miss men’s basketball team and Alabama. The golf ball she struck rolled 94 feet (28.6 meters) from one end line to the other before dropping into a flag-marked hole.
The crowed erupted into applause as Wakfield flashed an astonished grin and clapped a hand over her head.
Her prize for the long-distance putt: a 2020 Nissan Altima from a local auto dealer.
Keith Carter, athletic director at Ole Miss, congratulated Wakfield by tweeting, “What an incredible moment. Enjoy your new car.”
Wakfield’s good fortune Saturday wasn’t shared by the Ole Miss basketball team, which lost 103-78 to Alabama.
Man drives off 6-story roof
SANTA MONICA, Calif. (AP) — A man drove his Jeep off the the sixth floor of a Los Angeles-area parking garage early Sunday and was taken to a hospital in critical condition, authorities said.
When officers arrived shortly after midnight, they found the destroyed vehicle up against a McDonald’s restaurant across the street from the garage in Santa Monica, police said.
They said the 20-year-old driver, who was not immediately identified, was conscious and speaking with officers when they arrived.
Firefighters extricated him from the wreckage and took him to a local trauma center, where he was listed in critical condition, the Santa Monica Fire Department said.
Two passengers inside the Jeep were able to jump out before it went off the roof, the Los Angeles Times reported.
Police in the coastal city were investigating the cause. Because the man was receiving medical treatment, investigators weren’t yet able to determine whether drugs or alcohol were a factor, the newspaper said.