Man gets arrested to support jailed lover
LANCASTER, Ky. (AP) — Authorities in Kentucky say they’ve arrested a man who wanted to go to jail to support his jailed girlfriend.
Raymond Pace, 47, was charged with offenses including possession of methamphetamine, heroin and drug paraphernalia, news outlets report.
Pace called authorities Saturday to report a stolen laptop, according to a statement by Garrard County police.
Officer Steven Debord arrived to find an intoxicated Pace requesting to be jailed for several months to support his girlfriend, who Pace said was serving five months in jail, according to the statement. Pace explained that he needed to be jailed with her so she would not be stressed, police said.
It’s unclear if Pace has a lawyer or if he has been able to see his girlfriend. The woman’s identity was not immediately made public.
Men try odd way to win state lottery
FLOWOOD, Miss. (AP) — Authorities in Mississippi say two men attempted to scam the state lottery commission by submitting a losing ticket that had the winning numbers glued onto it.
Odis Latham, 47, and Russell Sparks, 48, were arrested Monday and charged with offenses including uttering counterfeit instrument over $1,000.
The state lottery commission called Flowood police about the fake ticket earlier that morning, Sgt. Adam Nelson said. Officers were told the suspects presented an altered $100,000 ticket that appeared to have the winning numbers glued onto it.
The men, both of Columbus, were set to appear in court Tuesday. It’s unclear if they have lawyers.