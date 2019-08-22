8-year-old goes on highway joyride
BERLIN (AP) — Police say an 8-year-old boy took his mom’s car and went for a nighttime joyride on a highway in western Germany.
Soest police said the boy’s mother called them early Wednesday after she noticed that both her son and her VW Golf had disappeared.
Mother and police eventually found the boy at a highway service area where he’d parked the car, turned on the hazard lights and put up the warning triangle.
According to police, the boy said he started feeling “uncomfortable” once he hit 87 mph on the highway.
The boy’s mother said her son regularly drives go-carts and bumper cars and has in the past practiced driving a real car on private property.
The legal age for driving in Germany is 18.
Time capsule has nothing inside
DERRY, N.H. (AP) — Officials in a New Hampshire town are trying to figure out how a recently opened time capsule from 50 years ago has nothing in it.
Library director Cara Potter in Derry tells WMUR-TV that since she started there five years ago, the safe has been sitting on a shelf. Before that, it was kept at the old municipal building in town.
The combination was on the back of the safe. Potter said it took several tries to get it open recently on the 50th anniversary of when it was sealed in 1969. But it was empty.
No one has a list of what was originally put inside.
Officials said they have no idea who could have opened it and taken the items. They even speculated that nothing was put in there in the first place.
Traveler forgot snake at checkpoint
NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — A young girl discovered something slithery at a New Jersey airport security checkpoint: a 15-inch-long snake.
Transportation Security Administration officials at Newark Liberty International Airport said in a release that it appears the thin, black snake with a yellow ring around its neck was forgotten by a traveler Monday night.
The girl alerted a TSA officer and a grey checkpoint bin was placed over the snake that officials said was harmless.
Officials closed the security lane temporarily and Port Authority police took the snake away.
New Jersey Federal Security Director Tom Carter said in the release that Newark has a robust lost and found system, but that the owner of the snake should not call them or expect to be reunited with the reptile.
It’s unclear where the snake was taken.