Nearly 100 beehives stolen from orchard
YUBA CITY, Calif. (AP) — Authorities are investigating the theft of nearly 100 beehives from an orchard in northern California.
The beehives, which are used to pollinate almond orchards, were discovered missing on Friday, beekeeper Mike Potts said. He estimated that the theft of the 92 hives, about a third of his operation, would cost him about $44,000 in revenue.
“It’s hard enough keeping the bees alive without someone stealing them. It’s frustrating,” Potts told KCRA-TV.
Potts, who is based in Oregon, suspects that another beekeeper who lost bees could be responsible for the theft and may have stolen hives before. Given the weight of the hives in addition to the boxes that hold them, he thinks the thief may have used a flatbed truck to drive them away.
Court backs bigger payout for dead hen
BERLIN (AP) — A court in Germany has ruled that the owner of a chicken that was mauled to death by a dog in 2017 deserves a higher payout because the hen was trained and had TV experience.
German news agency dpa reported Friday that a regional court in the western town of Kleve concluded the chicken was indeed Sieglinde of TV fame and not an ordinary egg-laying hen called Chalotte.
Judges ordered the owner of the dog to pay $683 in damages because the deceased chicken had received 10 hours of acting training. A lower court had granted the owner only half that amount, saying the owner was partly at fault for letting Sieglinde roam free on the farm, but the judges in Kleve overturned that.
A regular chicken costs about 15 euros.
Sieglinde had appeared in at least one German TV movie, commanding three-figure daily fees.
Police: Gas used on suspects in burglary
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Authorities say a SWAT team was forced to smoke out suspects in an Albuquerque marijuana dispensary burglary that sparked a standoff.
Police said Kyle Minard, 35, was arrested Tuesday after the SWAT team dispatched tear gas into the R. Greenleaf business.
Around four hours later, Bronson Jeremy Vigil, 32, came running out of the medical marijuana dispensary and was also arrested, according to authorities.
Sgt. Tanner Tixier says officers had responded to a break-in alarm around 2:30 a.m.
Tixier says officers searched the dispensary with a police dog when they spotted a man inside and he began “scaling the interior walls” before hiding in the roof.
Police say they used police dogs, a tactical robot and then tear gas to get the men out.
The men face burglary charges. It was unclear if they had attorneys.