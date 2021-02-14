Marshall, TX (75670)

Today

A wintry mix this morning. Then clouds will linger this afternoon. High 28F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 50%..

Tonight

Cloudy with snow. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low around 15F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 5 to 8 inches of snow expected.