Grandpa forgot something: $43,170
OWOSSO, Mich. (AP) — The footstool didn’t feel right. That’s what happens when someone stashes $43,170 inside and apparently forgets about it.
Indeed, the money was discovered inside a footstool that was donated to a Michigan resale shop in Owosso Township.
Howard Kirby bought the piece and other furniture for $70 after Christmas. He was stunned Sunday when his daughter-in-law unzipped the cushion and shouted. After the shock wore off, he began the extraordinary step of returning the money to the former owners.
“I do what I can to be as much like Christ as I can, and this is the moral thing to do,” Kirby, 54, said. “This is going to help them. I’m so happy for them.”
The footstool was part of a living room set donated to a Habitat For Humanity store by Kim Fauth-Newberry and her husband. The furniture had belonged to her grandfather, Phillip Fauth, who died in July.
Fauth-Newberry said Fauth was a frugal man who always paid in cash, even $9,000 for a new roof. The newly discovered money was separated with paper clips and topped with handwritten notes.
“This is crazy,” Fauth-Newberry said Thursday, staring at stacks of hundred dollar bills.
Passenger takes over airport monitor for video game
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A passenger waiting for a flight at an Oregon airport needed a bit more screen space for his video game so he plugged his Playstation 4 into a computer screen that had been displaying a map of the airport.
Kara Simonds, a spokeswoman for the Port of Portland, told KXL-AM radio in an on-air interview that Portland International Airport staff asked the man to stop gaming on the public map display.
He asked if he could finish his game. They said no, and the situation resolved peacefully.
“Apparently it was a very polite and cordial interaction,” Simonds said, calling it “a good reminder of what not to do at the airport.”
No word on whether or not the passenger made it to the next level.
Bull-noser: Camera records moose trapping Alaska man in shed
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — An Alaska man carrying garbage to his shed had to take cover inside when a curious bull decided to join him.
A Ring home security camera captured Curtis Phelps trapped inside the shed while the bull moose, with just one antler, tried to push his way inside. The moose eventually moved on and Phelps escaped after calling his wife, Amy, with his cellphone.
“He’s like, let me know when I can get out of the shed,” she said Friday. “I’m stuck in the shed.”
The Phelps live in south Anchorage, where Moose are regular visitors. Two years ago, a cow gave birth to a calf in their back yard. Since then, a young moose, possibly the same calf, has regularly returned. The home security camera in December 2018 recorded the moose on the Phelps’ front porch eating a Christmas wreath that the family had hung.
The latest encounter occurred at about before noon on Jan. 11. The family was having a lazy Saturday, Amy Phelps said. She had placed a garbage sack on the front porch and Curtis decided to take it to their locked shed.
“He said he walked out and he looked both ways as we always do and nothing was there,” she said. “All he wore was his hat. He had his cellphone, though.”
Curtis unlocked the shed, deposited the garbage sack, stepped outside and spotted the moose moving his way — and picking up its pace. He ducked inside and the moose walked up to the door and gently pushed it.
“He could see him pushing,” she said. “It’s cracked a little bit.”
Curtis heard footsteps along the side of the building and suspected the moose had moved. He called his wife to make sure. She ignored the call.
“I thought he was just accidentally calling me,” she said. “I had no clue that the poor thing was stuck in there.”
Curtis then called his 13-year-old daughter inside the house. She wanted to keep sleeping and ignored the call, Amy Curtis said.
On his third call to his wife, she picked up. She heard Curtis yelling and looked outside but could not see him.
She finally figured out he was in the shed. She told him the moose had crossed the street and he could come out, she said.
Moose generally are not aggressive, according to the Alaska Department of Fish and Game, but if irritated or threatened, can deliver deadly blows by kicking, usually with their front legs. The kicks can kill a wolf and fend off a bear. More people in Alaska are injured by moose than bears, according to the department.
Amy Phelps said she’s not sure what the moose was thinking as it walked toward her husband.
“This one seemed kind of aggressive,” she said. “I don’t know. You can’t trust them,” she said.