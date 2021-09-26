Dave, who declined to give his last name, from Toledo, Ohio, checks his phone as he waits to hear from his friend Ruth, a Haitian migrant, her husband and their 3-year-old daughter, who he believes continue to be in U.S. Customs and Border Protection custody, Friday n Del Rio. Dave, who has been to Haiti many times and befriended Ruth on one of his trips, drove down from Ohio to Southwest Texas in hopes of picking the family up and driving them to Ohio, where Ruth has family awaiting them.