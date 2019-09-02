DCTF POLL
LEWISVILLE (AP) — Dave Campbell’s Texas Football magazine and TexasFootball.com’s high school football rankings following Week 1, distributed by The Associated Press, with rank, team, record in parentheses and the preseason ranking:
CLASS 6A
1. Duncanville (1-0), 2
2. Katy (1-0), 5
3. Allen (1-0), 4
4. Longview (1-0), 6
5. Galena Park North Shore (0-1), 1
6. Austin Westlake (1-0), 7
7. Denton Guyer (1-0), 8
8. Humble Atascocita (1-0), 9
9. Southlake Carroll (1-0), 10
10. Beaumont West Brook (1-0), 11
11. Converse Judson (1-0), 12
12. Cy-Fair (1-0), 14
13. Dickinson (1-0), 13
14. DeSoto (1-0), 16
15. Austin Vandegrift (1-0), 19
16. Lewisville Hebron (1-0), 22
17. Spring Westfield (1-0), 21
18. Arlington Martin (1-0), NR
19. Cedar Hill (0-1), 15
20. The Woodlands (0-1), 17
21. Lake Travis (0-1), 3
22. Arlington (1-0), 23
23. Pearland (1-0), 24
24. Cibolo Steele (1-0), 25
25. Midland Lee (1-0), NR
CLASS 5A DIVISION I
1. Dallas Highland Park (1-0), 1
2. Denton Ryan (1-0), 2
3. Richmond Foster (1-0), 3
4. Frisco Lone Star (1-0), 4
5. Alvin Shadow Creek (1-0), 5
6. SA Wagner (1-0), 8
7. Angleton (1-0), NR
8. Lufkin (0-1), 7
9. Hutto (1-0), NR
10. Tyler (0-1), 6
CLASS 5A DIVISION II
1. Aledo (0-1), 1
2. Fort Bend Marshall (1-0), 2
3. CC Calallen (1-0), 3
4. Huntsville (1-0), 5
5. Manvel (1-0), 6
6. A&M Consolidated (1-0), 7
7. Marshall (0-1), 4
8. Frisco Reedy (1-0), 8
9. Lubbock Cooper (1-0), 9
10. Dallas South Oak Cliff (1-0), 10
CLASS 4A DIVISION I
1. Waco La Vega (1-0), 1
2. Carthage (1-0), 2
3. Argyle (1-0), 3
4. Liberty Hill (1-0), 4
5. Midlothian Heritage (1-0), 5
6. Sealy (1-0), 6
7. Paris (0-1), 7
8. Henderson (1-0), 8
9. Lampasas (1-0), 9
10. Decatur (1-0), 10
CLASS 4A DIVISION II
1. Texarkana Pleasant Grove (1-0), 1
2. Jasper (0-0), 2
3. West Orange-Stark (1-0), 5
4. Cuero (1-0), 4
5. Waco Connally (1-0), 6
6. Gilmer (1-0), 7
7. Silsbee (0-1), 3
8. Lubbock Estacado (1-0), 10
9. Graham (1-0), 9
10. Sunnyvale (1-0), NR
CLASS 3A DIVISION I
1. Grandview (1-0), 1
2. Malakoff (1-0), 2
3. Cameron Yoe (1-0), 4
4. Gladewater (1-0), 7
5. Atlanta (0-1), 3
6. Wall (1-0), NR
7. Yoakum (0-1), 5
8. Franklin (1-0), 9
9. East Chambers (1-0), 10
10. Jefferson (1-0), NR
CLASS 3A DIVISION II
1. Newton (1-0), 1
2. Canadian (1-0), 2
3. Gunter (1-0), 4
4. East Bernard (1-0), 3
5. Clifton (1-0), 7
6. Daingerfield (0-1), 5
7. Holliday (0-1), 6
8. Abernathy (1-0), 8
9. Cisco (1-0), 9
10. Rogers (1-0), NR
CLASS 2A DIVISION I
1. Refugio (1-0), 1
2. Shiner (1-0), 3
3. San Saba (1-0), 4
4. Mason (0-1), 2
5. San Augustine (1-0), 5
6. Panhandle (1-0), 6
7. New Deal (1-0), 7
8. Garrison (0-0), 8
9. Tenaha (1-0), 9
10. Hawley (1-0), NR
CLASS 2A DIVISION II
1. Mart (1-0), 1
2. Falls City (1-0), 2
3. Hamlin (1-0), 3
4. Stratford (1-0), 4
5. Grapeland (1-0), 5
6. Albany (1-0), 6
7. Wellington (1-0), 7
8. Burton (1-0), 8
9. Gruver (1-0), 9
10. Muenster (1-0), 10
CLASS 1A DIVISION I
1. White Deer (1-0), 3
2. Milford (1-0), 1
3. McLean (1-0), 2
4. Sterling City (1-0), 4
5. Garden City (1-0), 5
6. Leakey (1-0), 6
7. Gorman (0-1), 7
8. Gail Borden County (1-0), 9
9. Balmorhea (1-0), 8
10. Blum (0-1), 10
CLASS 1A DIVISION II
1. Jayton (1-0), 1
2. Richland Springs (1-0), 3
3. Strawn (0-1), 2
4. Oakwood (1-0), 4
5. Motley County (1-0), 5
6. Iredell (1-0), 6
7. Grandfalls-Royalty (1-0), 8
8. Blackwell (1-0), 9
9. Blanket (1-0), 10
10. Calvert (1-0), 7
11-MAN PRIVATE SCHOOLS
1. Cedar Hill Trinity, 1
2. Dallas Bishop Dunne, 2
3. Dallas Bishop Lynch, 3
4. Plano Prestonwood, 4
5. Dallas Parish Episcopal, 5
SIX-MAN PRIVATE SCHOOLS
1. Baytown Christian, 2
2. Gainesville State School, 4
3. Houston Emery-Weiner, NR
4. Dallas Lakehill Prep, NR
5. Bulverde Bracken, 1