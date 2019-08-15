At 14, I begged my mother to buy a boutique that was for sale in Marshall.
I can't remember a time when that was not my dream. I have always loved fashion and all that it entails.
I would pour over the pages of Vogue and the Neiman's Christmas catalog, dreaming of one day being a buyer for a department store. At the age of 16, I began my journey in the workplace. At Bealls department store, I was a gift-wrapper but soon went to the sales floor, and the rest is history!
I love working with women and showing them how to put an outfit together. I love seeing the changes take place when a customer feels that she looks good.
In 1983, I began working for Jo and Larry Page at Jolyn's Boutique. They were gracious enough to teach me everything I know about the business today. I owe so much to them.
In 1997, I opened Deborah's Boutique on East Grand. Today, we are located at 100 West Grand. I am so very blessed. I love what I do!
I have some very loyal customers, some of which I have dressed for three generations, and I love each and every one of them. We laugh, we cry and we hug a lot at Deborah's. I realize these ladies can purchase clothing out of town or online, but they choose Deborah's, and I take their decision very seriously. I want every woman who walks through my door to feel as special as they are.
— Debbie Parker, Owner