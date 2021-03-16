MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — An attorney for a former Minneapolis police officer charged in George Floyd’s death said Monday that he’s “gravely concerned” that the announcement of a $27 million settlement for Floyd’s family makes it impossible for his client to get a fair trial.
Defense attorney Eric Nelson asked the judge to delay the trial and raised the possibility of renewing his previously unsuccessful motion to move Derek Chauvin’s trial to another city.
“I am gravely concerned with the news that broke on Friday,” Nelson said, adding that the settlement announcement “has incredible potential to taint the jury pool.”
Nelson also noted that Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison’s son, Jeremiah, is a member of the City Council that unanimously approved the settlement, and questioned the timing, though he said he was not making accusations. Keith Ellison is leading the prosecution team and often has been present in the courtroom.
During a break in jury selection, Keith Ellison stopped at Nelson’s table and said: “Is there anything else anyone would like to not accuse me of?” Nelson looked at Ellison but did not reply.
Mayor Jacob Frey deferred questions about the timing of the settlement to City Attorney Jim Rowader, who declined to comment. Representatives for both said they were following the judge’s guidance not to comment on any aspect of the criminal proceedings.
Prosecutor Steve Schleicher said the state had no control over Frey and the City Council, who announced Friday that Minneapolis had agreed to the settlement. Floyd family attorney Ben Crump called it the largest pretrial settlement ever for a civil rights claim.
Absent a delay or change of venue, Nelson urged Hennepin County District Judge Peter Cahill to consider giving both sides extra strikes to remove potential jurors for possible bias, and to recall the seven jurors seated last week to ask them how the settlement affected their view of the case.
But Schleicher said those jurors already promised they could decide the case based only on evidence presented at trial and urged the court to “take a step back” and determine whether there’s an actual problem before deciding on solutions.
“You would agree it’s unfortunate, right?” Cahill asked.
“It’s certainly not my preference, your honor,” Schleicher replied, adding that it was unclear to him whether news of the settlement would “cut” in favor of the prosecution or the defense.
“The problem is, it cuts,” Cahill said.